Senior guard Aidan Driscoll hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points as Waunakee upended the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team 88-59 in a Badger-East Conference game at FAHS on Thursday to close the regular season.
The Warriors, who won the first meeting 59-36 on Feb. 1, nearly matched that point total in the first half. Waunakee (18-6, 12-3 Badger) poured in 51 first-half points and hit eight 3s before halftime en route to building a 19-point lead at the break.
The Warriors, who snapped the Blackhawks’ three-game win streak, hit eight more 3s after halftime and posted a season-high point total.
“We uncharacteristically stopped containing gaps and stuck to guys when we shouldn’t have,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “Waunakee is equal across the board scoring wise. We had guys who weren’t in gaps and then guys had to over help, leading to wide open shots because defenders were too far away.”
Senior guard Carson Baker led Fort (14-10, 7-8) with 15 points. Senior forward Drew Evans added eight, junior forward Jack Opperman had seven and senior guard Scott Buchta finished with six.
The aforementioned three seniors along with guard Cade Cosson were honored after the game for Senior Night.
“This is a special group of kids that early in their career were put in a tough situation,” Hintz said. “They came out on the other side stronger and our program is so much better because of their strength and belief in what we are doing.
“We’re hopeful next years’ returnees see the ways these seniors go about their business and learn from it. They will be hard to replace, but I have faith the guys coming up will be able to fill those shoes to keep this thing going. It’s special to see the seniors honored.”
The Blackhawks drew the No. 4 seed in their WIAA Division 2 playoff bracket and will host No. 5-seeded Waukesha West (11-13) from the Classic Eight Conference in a regional semifinal on Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m.
“We need to have a short memory on the result of this game and get back to what we’ve been doing well these last few weeks,” Hintz said.
DeForest beat Milton on the road in overtime 74-73 on Thursday to win the Badger-East title.
WAUNAKEE 88,
FORT ATKINSON 59
Waunakee 51 37 — 88
Fort Atkinson 32 27 — 59
Waunakee (fg fta-ftm pts) — LaVold 3 0-0 7, Driscoll 7 0-0 19, Whalen 2 2-2 8, Hughey 2 0-0 5, Fuhremann 6 2-6 16, Lenzendorf 1 0-0 3, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Bova 1 0-0 2, Keller 5 1-1 13, Frisch 4 1-1 10. Totals
Fort Atkinson — Chapman 0 2-2 2, Baker 4 4-6 15, E. Cosson 0 1-2 1, Buchta 2 0-0 6, Kucken 2 0-0 4, Hartwig 1 0-0 3, Trader 1 0-0 3, Hintz 2 0-0 5, Opperman 3 1-2 7, Kloster 1 0-0 2, Evans 4 0-0 8, Kees 1 0-0 3. Totals
3-point goals — WAU (LaVold 1, Driscoll 5, Whalen 2, Fuhremann 2, Hughey 1, Lenzendorf 1, Johnson 1, Keller 2, Frisch 1) 16; FA (Baker 3, Buchta 2, Hartwig 1, Trader 1, Hintz 1, Kees 1) 9.
Total fouls — WAU 11, FA 12.
