LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s gymnasium was rocking as a full student section got its first look at the Warriors this season.
They thoroughly enjoyed what they saw.
The Lakeside Lutheran basketball team scored 53 first-half points en route to a 90-63 victory over Elkhorn in a nonconference game on Thursday.
The Warriors (2-0) led 15-5 after a dunk by junior guard Levi Birkholz. Midway through the half, the margin had swelled to 25-10 after Birkholz rebounded his own miss and completed an old-fashioned three-point play.
Junior guard Jay Yahnke hit a corner 3 before consecutive layins by junior guard Will Miller. Junior wing Trey Lauber, who scored a game-high 19 points, hit a 3 from the top and a pair at the line for the halftime margin of 53-29.
Birkholz and Miller scored 17 points apiece, senior guard Jameson Schmidt chipped in 10 and Yahnke tallied eight.
“From the first game to the second game, you’re looking for improvement,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We played more confidently tonight, had a lot of energy and were flying around. Our defense was creating a tough time for them to score. When you make shots, it’s a whole lot easier.
“At halftime, we were shooting 66 percent. We had quite a few paint attempts but were hitting shots. That loosened our kids up. So many kids are playing in different roles and expanded roles it was good to see them have success. Overall, very pleased with what we did tonight.”
The Warriors play Mayville in a one-day tournament hosted by Wisconsin Lutheran in Milwaukee on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
