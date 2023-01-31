Boys basketball: Waunakee upends Fort Atkinson 65-43 nateg Jan 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior guard Shea DuCharme scored 16 points and conference-leading Waunakee raced out to a 17-2 lead en route to beating host Fort Atkinson 65-43 in Badger East boys basketball on Tuesday.The Warriors (13-4, 8-0 in conference), who hit four 3-pointers in each half and have won five straight games, also got 11 points from Keaton Frisch and nine from Eli Selk.Eli Cosson and Owen Geiger scored nine apiece for Fort (6-9, 2-7) and Jack Opperman chipped in eight.Fort travels to face Beaver Dam on Friday.WAUNAKEE 65, FORT ATKINSON 43Waunakee 36 29 -- 65Fort Atkinson 16 27 -- 43Waunakee (fg fta-ftm pts) -- DuCharme 6 3-4 16, Frisch 4 3-5 11, Bova 3 0-0 7, Elliott 2 0-0 6, Bassett 0 1-2 1, Lenzendorf 0 0-2 0, Selk 3 1-2 9, MacKenzie 1 6-10 8, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Lavold 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 15-27 65.Fort Atkinson -- Cosson 3 3-4 9, Geiger 4 0-0 9, Kucken 0 2-2 2, Hartwig 2 0-0 6, Dempsey 1 0-1 2, Hintz 1 0-0 3, Opperman 4 0-0 8, Kammer 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 7-9 43.3-point goals -- WA (Johnson 2, Selk 2, Elliott 2, DuCharme 1, Bova 1) 8; FA (Hartwig 2, Cosson 1) 3.Total fouls -- WA 13, FA 20. Fouled out -- WA: Frisch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
