Fort faces Waunakee

Senior guard Shea DuCharme scored 16 points and conference-leading Waunakee raced out to a 17-2 lead en route to beating host Fort Atkinson 65-43 in Badger East boys basketball on Tuesday.

The Warriors (13-4, 8-0 in conference), who hit four 3-pointers in each half and have won five straight games, also got 11 points from Keaton Frisch and nine from Eli Selk.

