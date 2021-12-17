WHITEWATER -- Senior wing Jonathan Aron scored a game-high 21 points as Whitewater topped the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team 57-50 in a Rock Valley game on Friday to earn its first victory.
The Whippets (1-5, 1-4 RVC) led 32-20 at the break on the strength of 14 first-half points from Aron, who hit four 3s after entering the night averaging 9.6 points per game. Senior wing Wyatt Nickels added 10 his 12 points before halftime and senior guard Jake Hintz chipped in 13 points, hitting three of the team's eight 3-pointers.
The Eagles (0-6, 0-5) seemed poised to make a run and cut into the deficit in the early stages of the second half, stringing together consecutive stops before a dunk by senior guard Braden McGraw, who scored a team-high 18 points, made it a 10-point game. Whitewater's defense wouldn't surrender many easy baskets from there en route to closing it out.
"Whitewater tried packing it in and rejected the ball screen we use," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. "Their help was outside the lane. They were set, ready to go and waiting for it. In our offense, the cutter from the backside plays a big role and they did an excellent job of defending him straight up and not fouling.
"We have to know where the easy play is and get some ball reversals off that baseline drive. We struggled with that tonight. Luckily, we made it to the free throw line. I was pretty happy with at least getting to the line and converting 10 of our 14 attempts and getting to the jump stop down low and ball fake to get them up in the air. To go in them and knock down the freebies is a nice positive to continue building off of.
"Hopefully we can keep getting each other great looks. We're making shots in practice, now we have to convert in games. We want to keep sharing the basketball and getting to the free throw line."
The Eagles travel to face Marshall on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while the Whippets host Monona Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m.
