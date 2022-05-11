Blackhawks 5th at Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM -- Fort Atkinson's boys golf team shot 341 and placed fifth at Wednesday's final Badger East Conference mini meet held at Old Hickory Golf Club.

Senior Brayden Brown led the Blackhawks with an 84. Freshman Jack Kammer (85), sophomore Ethan Brown (86) and freshman Mason Burke (86) also scored. Freshman Kellan Jacobson's 87 was not counted.

Waunakee shot 318 to earn the team title by two strokes over Milton, which was led by medalist Brett Wieland who shot a one-over-par 73 to beat Monona Grove's Jacob Frederickson by three shots.

The Badger East Conference tournament is Tuesday at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Play begins at 9 a.m.

BADGER EAST MINI-MEET

At Old Hickory GC, Beaver Dam, par 72

Team scores—Waunakee 318; Milton 320; Monona Grove 331; DeForest 334; Fort Atkinson 341; Stoughton 351; Beaver Dam 384; Watertown 421.

Top five individuals—1, Brett Wieland, M, 73; Jacob Frederickson, MG, 76; Lincoln Hottmann, D, 77; August Johnson, W, 78; K.C. Nickel, W, and Brady Piazza, W, 79.

