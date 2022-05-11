BOYS GOLF Boys golf: Blackhawks finish fifth at Badger East mini meet May 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEAVER DAM -- Fort Atkinson's boys golf team shot 341 and placed fifth at Wednesday's final Badger East Conference mini meet held at Old Hickory Golf Club.Senior Brayden Brown led the Blackhawks with an 84. Freshman Jack Kammer (85), sophomore Ethan Brown (86) and freshman Mason Burke (86) also scored. Freshman Kellan Jacobson's 87 was not counted.Waunakee shot 318 to earn the team title by two strokes over Milton, which was led by medalist Brett Wieland who shot a one-over-par 73 to beat Monona Grove's Jacob Frederickson by three shots.The Badger East Conference tournament is Tuesday at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Play begins at 9 a.m.BADGER EAST MINI-MEETAt Old Hickory GC, Beaver Dam, par 72Team scores—Waunakee 318; Milton 320; Monona Grove 331; DeForest 334; Fort Atkinson 341; Stoughton 351; Beaver Dam 384; Watertown 421.Top five individuals—1, Brett Wieland, M, 73; Jacob Frederickson, MG, 76; Lincoln Hottmann, D, 77; August Johnson, W, 78; K.C. Nickel, W, and Brady Piazza, W, 79. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
