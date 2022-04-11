STOUGHTON — Fort Atkinson’s boys golf team opened the season by shooting 363 and taking sixth place at the Stoughton Invitational at Stoughton Country Club on Monday.
Freshman Mason Burke led the Blackhawks with a round of 85, which included a three-over-par 38 on the front nine of the par-71 layout, to tie for 15th individually. Freshman Jack Kammer (90), senior Brayden Brown (91) and sophomore Ethan Brown (97) also scored.
"We didn't play anywhere near our potential or our expectations, but it is early, and we've only had two practice rounds to prepare during this crazy spring weather," Fort Atkinson boys golf coach Matt Reel said. "We'll bounce back into form."
Fort's junior varsity team took third at the Sauk Prairie Invitational at Lake Wisconsin Country Club on Monday led freshman Kellan Jacobson, who shot 80. Brennan Dempsey (84), Caleb Enger (95) and Liam McKelvey (98) rounded out the scoring.
EAGLES PLACE 11TH
Jefferson’s boys golf team shot 464 to open the season with an 11th-place finish.
Alek Kykendaul led the Eagles with a round of 104. Brandon Tully (108), Dylan Dettman (122) and David Ganser (130) also scored.
“It was great to finally get a match in and do it at a great course,” Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “The kids learned a lot today, and I’m excited to watch them improve as the year goes on.”
Madison Memorial’s Devin Raven shot 76 to earn medalist honors by two shots over a trio over players as the Spartans shot 317 to claim the team title.
Team scores: Madison Memorial 317, Verona 327, Edgerton 334 Stoughton 350, Monona Grove 351, Fort Atkinson 363, Monroe 373, Evansville 381, Sauk Prairie 381, McFarland 414, Jefferson 464.
