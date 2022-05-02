Fort Atkinson freshman Mason Burke hits his tee shot on the par-5 seventh hole at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club during a Badger-East Conference mini meet on Monday. Burke shot a three-over-par round of 38 to lead the Blackhawks.
Fort Atkinson freshman Kellan Jacobson chips on the par-4 fifth hole at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club during Monday’s Badger-East Conference mini meet. Jacobson’s shot hit the flagstick and left a tap-in putt. Jacobson shot a five-over-par round of 40 for the Blackhawks.
Fort Atkinson freshman Jack Kammer hits his tee shot on the par-5 seventh hole at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club with a long iron during Monday’s Badger-East Conference mini meet. Kammer shot 43 for the Blackhawks.
Fort Atkinson senior Brayden Brown hits his tee shot on the par-5 seventh hole during Monday’s Badger-East Conference mini meet contested at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club. Brown shot 45 for the Blackhawks.
Fort Atkinson sophomore Ethan Brown hits his tee shot on the par-3 sixth hole during a Badger-East Conference mini meet contested at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Monday. Brown shot 45 for the Blackhawks.
Fort Atkinson freshman Mason Burke hits his tee shot on the par-5 seventh hole at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club during a Badger-East Conference mini meet on Monday. Burke shot a three-over-par round of 38 to lead the Blackhawks.
Fort Atkinson freshman Kellan Jacobson chips on the par-4 fifth hole at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club during Monday’s Badger-East Conference mini meet. Jacobson’s shot hit the flagstick and left a tap-in putt. Jacobson shot a five-over-par round of 40 for the Blackhawks.
Fort Atkinson freshman Jack Kammer hits his tee shot on the par-5 seventh hole at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club with a long iron during Monday’s Badger-East Conference mini meet. Kammer shot 43 for the Blackhawks.
Fort Atkinson senior Brayden Brown hits his tee shot on the par-5 seventh hole during Monday’s Badger-East Conference mini meet contested at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club. Brown shot 45 for the Blackhawks.
Fort Atkinson sophomore Ethan Brown hits his tee shot on the par-3 sixth hole during a Badger-East Conference mini meet contested at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Monday. Brown shot 45 for the Blackhawks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.