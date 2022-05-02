Fort Atkinson’s boys golf team shot 166 and freshman Mason Burke tied for third individually at the team’s home Badger-East mini meet at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Monday.

Burke shot a three-over-par round of 38 to lead the Blackhawks, who finished third, and tied with Milton’s Deegan Riley for third.

Freshman Kellan Jacobson shot a five-over-par round of 40 for Fort. Freshman Jack Kammer carded a 43. Senior Brayden Brown and sophomore Ethan Brown both shot 45.

Milton junior Xander Wuetrich and Monona Grove senior Jacob Frederickson each shot 36 to share medalist honors. The Red Hawks shot 152, edging MG by eight shots for first place.

The Blackhawks have a Badger-East conference meet at Milton’s Oak Ridge Golf Course on Wednesday. Play begins at noon.

Team scores: Milton 152, Monona Grove 160, Fort Atkinson 166, Stoughton 172.

