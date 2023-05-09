hot CAPITOL CONFERENCE GOLF Boys golf: Bystol-Flores, Buckman each shoot under par for Cambridge in victory at House on the Rock nateg May 9, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPRING GREEN -- The Cambridge boys golf team earned its fifth conference mini-meet win on Tuesday at the House on the Rock Resort.The Blue Jays shot a score of 153 to hold off Lodi by three strokes. Cambridge sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores and senior Nick Buckman each shot 1-under par 35s, sharing medalist accolades.Junior Cade Nottestad shot 37 to finish third. Sophomore Andrew Smith shot 46, making a key birdie down the stretch. Sophomore Matt Buckman's 48 was not counted.Lakeside shot 182 to finish fifth. Senior Brandon Kreutz shot 43, junior Cooper Jensen shot 44, sophomore Reilly Jobke shot 47 and freshman Henry Moore shot 48.Lake Mills shot 197, finishing eighth. Junior KC Hagedorn and freshman Hayden O'Connor each shot 46. Senior Mason Levake shot 50 and sophomore Preston Thiede shot 55.Team scores: Cambridge 153, Lodi 156, Monticello/Belleville 172, Columbus 172, Lakeside Lutheran 182, Watertown Luther Prep 186, New Glarus 188, Lake Mills 197, Wisconsin Heights 206. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
