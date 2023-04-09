ELKHORN -- Four Cambridge players finished in the top seven individually as the Blue Jays opened their season by shooting 327 to win Saturday's Elkhorn Invitational at Evergreen Country Club.
Cambridge senior Nick Buckman shot 80 to finish fourth. Junior Cade Nottestad and sophomore Matt Buckman both carded 82s, sharing fifth. Sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores tied for seventh after shooting 83.
The Blue Jays, who finished second at the WIAA Division 3 State Tournament last season, finished 10 strokes clear of second-place Westosha Central (337). Defending state champion Kohler shot 345, finishing third.
Lakeside Lutheran shot 372 to place seventh, led by senior Brandon Kreutz's round of 86. He tied for 11th. Junior Cooper Jensen (92) and freshmen Jackson Moore (94) and Henry Moore (100) also scored for the Warriors.
Palmyra-Eagle shot 434. Senior Charlie Hyatt (101), sophomore Dylan Reiner (103), junior Konrad Hyatt (111) and senior AJ Plotz (119) scored for the Panthers.
Lake Mills shot 453. Senior Hayden O'Connor led the L-Cats with a round of 111. Senior Kevin Williams (113), sophomore Preston Thiede (114) and one of the 115s shot by senior Claudia Curtis and freshman Brady Benish rounded out the L-Cats' tally.
Kohler senior Everett Schroeder shot 74 to hold off Westosha Central senior Dylan Bruni (75) and Union Grove senior Nathan Beutel (76) to claim medalist honors.
Team scores: Cambridge 327, Westosha Central 337, Kohler 345, Union Grove 354, Wilmot 361, Elkhorn 367, Lakeside Lutheran 372, Columbus 386, Delavan-Darien 396, West Bend East 412, Horicon 424, Palmyra-Eagle 434, Cedar Grove-Belgium 438, Clinton 451, Elkhorn B 451, Lake Mills 453.
