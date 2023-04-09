Cambridge opens season with victory
ELKHORN -- Four Cambridge players finished in the top seven individually as the Blue Jays opened their season by shooting 327 to win Saturday's Elkhorn Invitational at Evergreen Country Club.

Cambridge senior Nick Buckman shot 80 to finish fourth. Junior Cade Nottestad and sophomore Matt Buckman both carded 82s, sharing fifth. Sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores tied for seventh after shooting 83.

