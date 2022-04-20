CAMBRIDGE -- Fort Atkinson's boys golf team played in Wednesday's Blue Jay Invitational at Lake Ripley Country Club, an 18-hole, two-man event consisting of three different formats.
The tandems played six holes of best ball, six holes of alternate shot and six holes of scramble.
Fort sophomore Ethan Brown and freshman Kellan Jacobson won group C with a round of 79.
In group A, freshmen Mason Burke and Jack Kammer shot 72, placing fourth.
In group B, seniors Brayden Brown and Mason Brandl shot 82, taking fourth.
The Blackhawks compete at Glen Erin Golf Club in a two-day event starting on Thursday morning.
For Cambridge, Nick Buckman and Kian Bystol-Flores took first in group A, shooting 67. Cade Nottestad and Max Heth won group B with a score of 77. Matt Buckman and Clay Heinlein finished third in group C, shooting 86.
For Lakeside, Bear Deavers and Brandon Kreutz shot 80 in group A. Cooper Jensen and Noah Weidner shot 89 in group B. Will Popp and Brady Grambsch shot 101 in group C.
Team scores - group A: Cambridge 67, La Crosse Aquinas 69, Abundant Life 70, Fort Atkinson 72, New Glarus 78, Lakeside Lutheran 80, Columbus 82, Monticello/Belleville 86, Beaver Dam 87, Lake Mills 95.
Team scores - group B: Cambridge 77, New Glarus 81, Abundant Life 81, Fort Atkinson 82, Lakeside Lutheran 89, Monticello/Belleville 89, Beaver Dam 90, Columbus 91, La Crosse Aquinas 95, Lake Mills 98.
Team scores - group C: Fort Atkinson 79, New Glarus 85, Cambridge 86, Monticello/Belleville 88, Abundant Life 89, Columbus 96, La Crosse Aquinas 99, Lakeside Lutheran 101, Beaver Dam 103, Lake Mills 106.
CAPITOL MEET
NEW GLARUS -- The Cambridge boys golf team finished in second place with a score of 167 at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club on Tuesday in the season's first Capitol Conference multi.
The Blue Jays and Lodi shot matching team scores, but the Blue Devils earned the team title by virtue of tiebreaker since they had the lowest score between the teams' fifth-place golfers.
Kian Bystol-Flores earned medalist honors after shooting 39. Cade Nottestad carded a 41 and Nick Buckman shot 43. Max Heth finished with a 44.
Lakeside Lutheran's boys golf team took fourth with a team score of 174.
Brandon Kreutz led the Warriors with a round of 39. Cooper Jensen (44), Bear Deavers (44) and Will Popp (47) also scored.
