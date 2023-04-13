Mason Burke
Fort Atkinson sophomore Mason Burke hits an iron shot off the tee during Thursday's Monona Grove Invitational at the Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Burke shot 78 for the Blackhawks, who shot 317 to place fifth as a team.

 Calahan Steed

COTTAGE GROVE -- Fort Atkinson's boys golf team placed fifth at Thursday's 24-team Monona Grove Invitational at the Oaks Golf Course.

Sophomore Kellan Jacobson led the Blackhawks, who shot 317, with a round of 5-over 76, tying for 13th individually in the 120-player field.

