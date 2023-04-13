Fort Atkinson sophomore Mason Burke hits an iron shot off the tee during Thursday's Monona Grove Invitational at the Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Burke shot 78 for the Blackhawks, who shot 317 to place fifth as a team.
COTTAGE GROVE -- Fort Atkinson's boys golf team placed fifth at Thursday's 24-team Monona Grove Invitational at the Oaks Golf Course.
Sophomore Kellan Jacobson led the Blackhawks, who shot 317, with a round of 5-over 76, tying for 13th individually in the 120-player field.
Sophomore Mason Burke and junior Ethan Brown both carded 78s and sophomore Caleb Enger shot 85.
"Our team is really solid," Fort Atkinson boys golf coach Matt Reel said. "We have a great group and seven to eight varsity-level players, which is a nice spot to be in. We can rotate the roster pretty deep if someone loses confidence or gets in a funk without missing a beat.
Having Mason Burke, one of the state's top-ranked players in his class, makes us a better team no doubt. Jack Kammer is a very accomplished young player as well while Kellan, Ethan, Caleb, Liam and Brennan are all good players that can get hot and keep us rolling on any given day. It's a fun group of young men."
Jefferson shot 376, placing 20th. Junior Alek Kuykendall and senior David Ganser each shot 88. Junior Alan Hauser (95) and senior Brandon Tully (105) rounded out the team's tally.
"We had a huge improvement from Monday's meet to today, which was good to see," Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. "David Ganser had a career-low round."
Milton senior Xander Wuetrich won medalist honors by shooting a 1-under round of 70, holding off Monona Grove sophomore Sean Clark by two shots. Four players shot 73 to share third.
Fort is back at the Oaks on Tuesday for a Badger East mini meet while Jefferson competes at the Milton Invitational on Saturday.
Team scores: Janesville Craig 299, Milton 301, Hartford Union 311, Marquette 313, Fort Atkinson 317, Edgerton 318, DeForest 319, Brookfield East 322, Monona Grove 325, Stoughton 329, Madison West 329, Sun Prairie East 332, Mount Horeb 337, Sauk Prairie 339, Baraboo 340, Berlin 345, Beloit Memorial 348, McFarland 355, Madison La Follette 361, Jefferson 376, Abundant Life 388, Portage 395, Janesville Parker 399, Watertown 400.
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
WAUNAKEE -- Fort Atkinson's boys golf team shot 354 to finish fifth at Wednesday's first Badger East Conference mini-meet, which was held at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek in gusty conditions.
Sophomore Mason Burke led the Blackhawks with a round of 81, placing fifth individually. Sophomore Kellan Jacobson (89), junior Ethan Brown (91) and sophomore Jack Kammer (93) also scored for Fort.
Waunakee junior KC Nickel shot 76 to earn medalist honors by two shots.
Team scores: Monona Grove 337, DeForest 341, Waunakee 351, Milton 352, Fort Atkinson 354, Stoughton 391, Beaver Dam 416, Watertown 451.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.