WINDSOR — Conditions were ripe for scoring and plenty of players took advantage.
Chief among them was Fort sophomore Mason Burke, who shot a 3-under-par round of 68 to win co-medalist honors in the season’s final Badger East mini meet at Lake Windsor Country Club on Tuesday.
Burke made two bogeys — on No. 1 and No. 4 — before recording five birdies against no bogeys the rest of his round. He birdied the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth en route to shooting even-par 36 on the front nine. Burke added circles on his scorecard at the par-4 12th and par-3 16th and 17th holes for the Blackhawks, who shot 309 to edge Milton by two shots for third place.
Fort sophomore Kellan Jacobson shot 76 to tie for 10th. Sophomore Brennan Dempsey shot 82 while sophomore Jack Kammer and junior Ethan Brown both shot 83.
DeForest sophomore Kaden Zinkle, playing on his home course, also shot 68 to share medalist honors. Waunakee junior KC Nickel shot 69. The Norskies shot a sizzling 294 to win the team title. Waunakee (301) placed second.
The Blackhawks compete at the Badger East conference meet at Door Creek in Cottage Grove on Tuesday, May 16 starting at 9 a.m.
Team scores: DeForest 294, Waunakee 301, Fort Atkinson 309, Milton 311, Monona Grove 325, Stoughton 334, Watertown 385, Beaver Dam 397.
