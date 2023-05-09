Alek Kuykendall
Jefferson junior Alek Kuykendall hits a wedge shot during Tuesday's Rock Valley mini meet at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Avalon. Kuykendall shot 2-over 38 for the Eagles, who shot a season-low score of 182 to finish sixth.

 Calahan Steed

AVALON — Jefferson’s boys golf team shot a season-low score of 182 to finish sixth at Tuesday’s Rock Valley boys golf mini meet held at Prairie Woods Golf Course.

Junior Alek Kuykendall shot 2-over-par 38 to lead Jefferson. He played his first seven holes in even par and tied for third individually.

