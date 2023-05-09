Jefferson junior Alek Kuykendall hits a wedge shot during Tuesday's Rock Valley mini meet at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Avalon. Kuykendall shot 2-over 38 for the Eagles, who shot a season-low score of 182 to finish sixth.
AVALON — Jefferson’s boys golf team shot a season-low score of 182 to finish sixth at Tuesday’s Rock Valley boys golf mini meet held at Prairie Woods Golf Course.
Junior Alek Kuykendall shot 2-over-par 38 to lead Jefferson. He played his first seven holes in even par and tied for third individually.
Juniors Alan Hauser and John Kraus both shot 46. Senior Dylan Dettmann shot 52 and senior David Ganser shot 59.
“This was a really good night for us overall,” Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Alek had a great round and bogeyed his last two holes. John Kraus had a career-best round tonight and Alan Hauser also had a good round.”
Sophomore Reece Condon shot 42 and senior Roman Frodel shot 43 as individuals for Whitewater.
Edgerton junior Cameron Lee shot 2-under 34 to win medalist honors by two strokes. Evansville carded a 161 to hold off the Crimson Tide by six shots and Turner by seven strokes for the team title.
Team scores: Evansville 161, Edgerton 167, Turner 168, McFarland 172, East Troy 175, Jefferson 182, Brodhead 192, Clinton 208, Big Foot 211.
