Evansville golf
EVANSVILLE -- Jefferson junior Alek Kuykendall shot 81 to tie for third place at Friday's Evansville Invitational at Evansville Golf Club.

"Great round by Alek," Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. "He had his putter working (only 13 putts on the back nine) and was hitting fairways with his driver."

