EVANSVILLE -- Jefferson junior Alek Kuykendall shot 81 to tie for third place at Friday's Evansville Invitational at Evansville Golf Club.
"Great round by Alek," Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. "He had his putter working (only 13 putts on the back nine) and was hitting fairways with his driver."
The Eagles shot 398 to take 11th. Seniors Dylan Dettmann (101), David Ganser (105) and Brandon Tully (111) also scored.
Lakeside Lutheran shot 381 to finish seventh, led by senior Brandon Kreutz, who shot 86 and tied for 10th. Junior Cooper Jensen shot 90, freshman Jackson Moore shot 102 and junior Hank Goessling and sophomore Reilly Jobke each shot 103.
Lake Mills shot 416 to take 12th. Junior KC Hagedorn shot 98, senior Mason Levake shot 101, senior Tommy Stewart shot 105 and senior Claudia Curtis shot 112.
Palmyra-Eagle shot 452 to finish 15th. Sophomore Dylan Riener shot 98, senior AJ Plotz shot 113, junior Konrad Hyatt shot 118 and senior Charlie Hyatt shot 123.
Sophomore Reece Condon competed individually for Whitewater and shot 89. Whippets sophomore Devin McKevitt shot 107.
Edgerton placed three players in the top five, including sophomore medalist Caleb Kern (78), and shot 327 to win the team title by 14 strokes over Lodi.
Team scores -- Edgerton 327, Lodi 341, Evansville 346, New Glarus 367, Monroe 368, Columbus 376, Lakeside Lutheran 381, East Troy 384, McFarland 385, Brodhead 391, Jefferson 398, Lake Mills 416, Parkview 430, Clinton 431, Palmyra-Eagle 452.
