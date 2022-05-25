BIG BEND -- Fort Atkinson freshman Jack Kammer shot 6-over 78 and qualified for sectionals as an individual from Wednesday's WIAA Division 1 boys golf regional held at the Pines Course at Edgewood Golf Course.
Kammer, who tied for fifth, shot 7-over 43 on the front nine, a stretch that included a birdie on the par-4 fifth, a triple bogey on the par-5 sixth and a double bogey on the par-4 ninth. After that, he started the second nine with a par before making birdie on the par-3 11th and recording seven consecutive pars to close out the round.
Fort shot 334 as a team, tying for fifth. Janesville Craig (320), Milton (321), Beloit Memorial (329) and Mukwonago (332) nabbed the team qualifying spots.
Fort freshman Mason Burke shot 83 and finished one shot out of a potential playoff for the final individual qualifiers.
Freshman Kellan Jacobson (85) and senior Brayden Brown (88) also scored for the Blackhawks, who dropped the round of 90 carded by sophomore Ethan Brown.
Milton sophomore Brett Wieland shot 75 to earn medalist honors by two strokes over a trio of players.
The sectional meet is on Wednesday, June 1, at The Legend of Bergamont Golf Course in Oregon.
(Note: The top four teams in each regional, along with the top four individuals in each regional who are not part of a qualifying team, advance to sectionals.)
At Edgewood GC, Big Bend, par 72
Team scores—Janesville Craig 320; Milton 321; Beloit Memorial 329; Mukwonago 332; Janesville Parker 334; Fort Atkinson 334; Lake Geneva Badger 351; Elkhorn 363.
Top five individuals, individual sectional qualifiers—1, Brett Wieland, Mil, 75; 2 (tie), Griffin Oberneder, BM, Devin Evraets, Muk, and Kai Wong, BM, 77; 5 (tie), Jack Kammer, FA, Easton Haworth, JC, and Bryce Sullivan, JC, 78; 9, T.J. Walton, LGB, 81;
