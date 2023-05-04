Fort Atkinson sophomore Jack Kammer tees off on the par-4 14th hole during a recent home meet at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club. Kammer shot a season-low round of 77 at Fort's home mini meet on Thursday.
Fort Atkinson sophomore Kellan Jacobson hits his approach shot on the par-4 16th hole during a recent home meet at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club. Jacobson shot 80 at Thursday's home mini meet for the Blackhawks, who posted a season-low score of 309 to finish third.
Fort Atkinson's boys golf team turned in a season-low round of 309 to place third at Thursday's Badger East mini meet at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.
"Great resilience shown by the boys as they battled through the challenges that every round of golf presents really well for such a young group," Fort boys golf coach Matt Reel said.
Sophomore Mason Burke led the Blackhawks with a round of 1-over 73. He tied for second individually.
"After a tee shot that found the water on No. 8, Mason was a bit frustrated," Reel said. "We talked through relief options (under one-stroke penalty), dropped using line of play relief. He then refocused, committed to a shot, made a great swing and holed it for a birdie."
"That’s just golf, the lowest of lows followed up by the highest of highs… all in the span of two minutes. It’s a crazy game, but that’s why we love it so much."
Fort sophomore Jack Kammer shot a season-low round of 77, finishing tied for seventh.
"Jack got back in the action with a 77, which was nice to have him back swinging well," Reel said.
Junior Ethan Brown (79), who tied for 10th, and sophomore Kellan Jacobson (80) rounded out the team's tally. Sophomore Liam McKelvey's 89 was not counted.
"The guys are very passionate and they work really hard," Reel said. "It’s just a great group of kids to have on the team.
"Three years ago, we carded an average of 332 in conference meets and finished the season fourth. We have dropped nearly 20 shots on that average and are still in fourth place. The quality of golf at the high school level is extremely good, which makes it fun to be a part of.
"I’d encourage any fan of golf to take the opportunity to spectate a local high school golf event."
Waunakee, behind a round of 2-under 69 from junior medalist KC Nickel, shot 302 to hold off Milton (305) for the team title. Milton junior Brett Wieland shot 73 to also tie for second.
Fort plays in the Beloit Memorial Invitational at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course today before competing in the Ashenfelter Invitational at Janesville Riverside Golf Course on Saturday.
Team scores: Waunakee 302, Milton 307, Fort Atkinson 309, DeForest 317, Stoughton 339, Monona Grove 345, Beaver Dam 372, Watertown 389.
