Fort Atkinson’s Mason Burke chips his ball onto the 11th green during the Ashenfelter Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on Saturday. Burke finished with a 73 overall and was the top finisher from a Division 2 school in the meet.
JANESVILLE -- Fort Atkinson sophomore Mason Burke won the 70th Ashenfelter Invitational by shooting a 1-over-par round of 73 at Riverside Golf Course on Saturday.
Burke held off Edgerton freshman Owen Wagie and sophomore Caleb Kern by two shots to claim Division 2 medalist honors. The Crimson Tide shot 314 to win the 14-team event by six shots over Fort (320).
Fort sophomore Kellan Jacobson shot 78 to tie for fifth individually. Junior Ethan Brown shot 81 and sophomore Jack Kammer shot 88.
Janesville Craig, paced by a 3-under 69 from overall medalist Easton Haworth, shot 304 to win the Division 1 title by 17 shots over Franklin. Burke's round of 73 was the second-lowest round recorded between both divisions and Fort's team tally of 320 was the third best overall.
Division 2 team scores: Edgerton 314, Fort Atkinson 320, Waukesha North 324, Westosha Central 327, Marquette varsity reserve 331, Waterford 335, Grafton 348, Catholic Memorial 355, McFarland 360, Janesville Parker 369, Watertown 390, Parkview 396, Clinton incomplete, The Prairie School incomplete.
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
BELOIT -- Fort shot 338 to finish sixth at Friday's Beloit Invitational contested at Krueger Haskell Golf Course.
Burke led the Blackhawks with a round of 76, finishing tied for ninth individually.
Sophomore Kellan Jacobson and junior Ethan Brown both shot 87 and sophomore Jack Kammer shot 88. Sophomore Caleb Enger's 89 was not counted.
Milton shot 303 to hold off Madison Memorial by a shot and Craig by six shots to win the 20-team event. Red Hawks seniors Deegan Riley and Xander Wuetrich and junior Brett Wieland plus Memorial senior Charlie Erlandson all shared medalist honors with rounds of 72.
Fort plays in the season's final Badger East mini meet at Lake Windsor Golf Course in DeForest on Tuesday.
Team scores: Milton 303, Madison Memorial 304, Janesville Craig 309, DeForest 324, Sun Prairie West 334, Fort Atkinson 338, Beloit Memorial 342, Beloit Turner 345, Sun Prairie East 347, Madison West 348, Kenosha Tremper 349, Madison La Follette 350, Elkhorn 358, Burlington 360, Monroe 365, Janesville Parker 371, Delavan-Darien 386, Brodhead 394, Watertown 400, Orfordville Parkview 454.
