JVG_230508_ASHENFELTER02.jpg
Buy Now

Fort Atkinson’s Mason Burke chips his ball onto the 11th green during the Ashenfelter Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on Saturday. Burke finished with a 73 overall and was the top finisher from a Division 2 school in the meet.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE -- Fort Atkinson sophomore Mason Burke won the 70th Ashenfelter Invitational by shooting a 1-over-par round of 73 at Riverside Golf Course on Saturday.

Burke held off Edgerton freshman Owen Wagie and sophomore Caleb Kern by two shots to claim Division 2 medalist honors. The Crimson Tide shot 314 to win the 14-team event by six shots over Fort (320).

Load comments