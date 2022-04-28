WATERTOWN — Fort Atkinson’s boys golf team shot 341, finishing sixth at Thursday’s Badger-East Conference meet held at Watertown Country Club.
Freshman Jack Kammer and senior Brayden Brown led the Blackhawks with rounds of 81. Freshmen Kellan Jacobson (89) and Mason Burke (90) also scored.
Fort hosts a Badger quadrangular at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Monday. Play begins at 2 p.m.
Team scores: Waunakee 312, Milton 318, DeForest 322, Monona Grove 329, Stoughton 339, Fort Atkinson 341, Beaver Dam 378, Watertown 416.
RVC MINI MEET
ELKHORN — Whitewater placed third and Jefferson tied for eighth at Thursday’s Rock Valley boys golf mini meet contested at Alpine Valley Resort.
Edgerton shot 165 to finish first behind sophomore meet medalist Cameron Lee, who shot a two-over-par 38.
The Whippets shot 186, finishing a stroke behind second-place Evansville. Carson Bueschel and Reece Condon led Whitewater with rounds of 45. Jaden Condon shot 46 while one of the rounds of 50 posted by Camden Frye and Dane Hillmer also counted.
For the Eagles, who shot 202, sophomore Alek Kuykendall shot a team-low round of 46. Sophomore John Kraus (49) and juniors Brandon Tully (52) and Dylan Dettman (55) also scored.
“We just missed our team goal of breaking 200 today,” Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “John Kraus had a nice round, firing a 49. Alek also had a good day at a tough course.”
The Eagles play in an invitational at Evansville Golf Club today starting at 9 a.m.
At Alpine Valley Resort, par 36
Team scores—Edgerton 165; Evansville 185; Whitewater 186; Beloit Turner 190; East Troy 195; McFarland 195; Brodhead 198; Big Foot 202; Jefferson 202; Clinton 247.
Top five individuals—1, Cameron Lee, Edg, 38; Roman Frodel, Edg, 41; Kole Johnson, Ev, 41; Thayne Schmitt, ET, 42; Caleb Kern, Edg, 43; Brady Callmer, Edg, 43.
Beloit Turner—Cole Rowald 45, Logan Braasch 46, Darren Niedfeldt 48, Ethan Hale 51. Brodhead—Onni Oliver 46, Nolan Oliver 47, Grant Purdue 48, Austin Moe 57. Clinton—Bruce Beyer 52, Jeff Karstetter 64, Dylan Miller 65, Jackson Repaal 66. Edgerton—Lee 38, Frodel 41, Kern 43, Callmer 43. Evansville—Kole Johnson 41, Nolan Burkhalter 47, Will Leeder 48, Sawyer Holman 49. Walworth Big Foot—Tyler Short 44, Patrick Corey 45, Landre Staggs 56, Alexander Schmitz 57. Whitewater—Carson Bueschel 45, Reece Condon 45, Jaden Condon 46, Camden Frye 50.
BLUE JAYS 2ND IN FOND DU LAC
FOND DU LAC — The Cambridge boys golf team finished second with a team score of 355 at Whispering Springs Golf Club on Wednesday.
Kian Bystol-Flores finished tied for seventh overall, shooting 87. Nick Buckman tied for 12th with a round of 88.
Kohler shot 326 to claim the team title.
Team scores: Kohler 326, Cambridge 355, Abundant Life 360, St. Mary Springs 375, Elkhart Lake 377.
