MILTON -- Fort Atkinson's boys golf team tied for fifth at Wednesday's Badger East mini meet hosted by Milton at Oak Ridge Golf Course.
The Blackhawks shot 324 and tied with Stoughton, finishing a shot behind Monona Grove and three back of third-place DeForest. Waunakee (294) held off Milton (297) for the team title.
Freshman Kellan Jacobson led Fort with a round of 79. Senior Brayden Brown shot 80, freshman Mason Burke carded an 82 while freshman Jack Kammer and sophomore Ethan Brown both shot 83.
Milton's Brett Wieland and Waunakee's Max Brud and August Johnson each shot even-par rounds of 70 to share medalist accolades.
Fort plays in an invitational hosted by Beloit Memorial at Krueger Haskell Golf Course on Friday beginning at noon.
BADGER EAST MINI-MEET
At Oak Ridge GC, Milton, par 70
Team scores—Waunakee 294; Milton 297; DeForest 321; Monona Grove 323; Fort Atkinson 324; Stoughton 324; Beaver Dam 386; Watertown 467.
Top three individuals—Brett Wieland, Milton, 70; Max Brud, Waunakee, 70; August Johnson, Waunakee, 70.
BLUE JAYS PLAY AT LAWSONIA
GREEN LAKE -- Playing in pairs, Kian Bystol-Flores and Cade Nottestad took first place in a three-way tiebreaker for Cambridge's boys golf team after shooting a combined 171 at the Golf Course of Lawsonia on Wednesday.
Nick Buckman and Max Heth also combined to shoot 171, taking third after the aforementioned tiebreaker. Buckman earned medalist honors, shooting 78. Bystol-Flores shot an 84, Nottestad carded an 87 and Heth registered a 93.
