NORTH PRAIRIE — The Cambridge boys golf team took first place at the rain-shortened Catholic Memorial Invite on Saturday at the Broadlands Golf Club, defeating Marquette in a tiebreaker.
Kian Bystol-Flores shot a 39, a stroke behind Joe Fenceroy of Marquette, who earned medalist honors with a 38. Max Heth finished tied for fifth with a 40 and Nick Buckman carded a 41 to take seventh.
Team scores: Cambridge 164, Marquette 164, Muskego 165, Catholic Memorial 167, Oconomowoc 173, Oregon 173, Waukesha West 174, Kettle Moraine 181, Pewaukee 181, The Prairie School 183, Kenosha St. Joseph 205, Brookfield Academy 205.
EVANSVILLE INVITATIONAL
EVANSVILLE — Whitewater’s boys golf team finished fifth and Lakeside Lutheran tied for sixth at the Evansville Invitational on Friday.
The Whippets shot 365 led by freshman Reece Condon, who shot 89. Seniors Camden Frye, Dane Hillmer and Jaden Condon each shot 92.
For the Warriors, who shot 379, Brandon Kreutz carded a team-low round of 86. Cooper Jensen (95), Bear Deavers (98) and one of the rounds of 100 recorded by Will Popp and Noah Weidner rounded out the team’s tally.
Palmyra-Eagle shot 411 to tie for 10th behind senior Daniel Riener’s third-place round of 81. Junior Charlie Hyatt (105), freshman Dylan Riener (110) and senior Kevin Holcomb (115) also scored.
Lake Mills shot 413 to place 13th. Junior Claudia Curtis shot 99, junior Mason Levake shot 102 while seniors Lukas Kleinfeldt and Matt Nelson both shot 108.
Jefferson shot 438 to take 14th. Sophomore Alek Kuykendall led the Eagles with a round of 104. Juniors Dylan Dettman (108), Brandon Tully (112) and David Ganser (114) also scored.
Edgerton shot 326 to win the team title by nine shots behind meet medalist Brady Callmer, a senior who shot 77, and freshman Caleb Kern, who shot 79 to take second.
Team scores: Edgerton 326, Lodi 335, Evansville 363, New Glarus 363, Whitewater 365, Lakeside Lutheran 379, Monroe 379, Columbus 396, Brodhead 401, Palmyra-Eagle 411, Parkview 411, East Troy 413, Lake Mills 417, Jefferson 438, Clinton 516, McFarland incomplete.
RIENER BREAKS SCHOOL RECORD
ELKHORN — Palmyra-Eagle senior Dalton Riener broke the school record for lowest nine-hole round to par with a one-under 35 at the team’s home meet at Evergreen Golf Club on Thursday.
Riener brought home medalist honors for the Panthers, who shot 186 to place second as a team, and had both an eagle and birdie on his card. Charlie Hyatt (46), Kevin Holcomb (50) and Brady Koopman (55) also scored.
Team scores: MCD/AL 164, Palmyra-Eagle 186, Williams Bay 188, Pardeeville 194, Parkview 205, Horicon 222.
