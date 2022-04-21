JANESVILLE -- Fort Atkinson freshman Mason Burke shot a three-over-par round of 74 and is tied for the lead at the midway point of the Tri-City boys golf meet being contested on Thursday and Friday at Glen Erin Golf Club.
The Blackhawks shot 323 as a team and are two strokes behind first-place Janesville Craig in the team competition.
Beloit Memorial's Griffin Oberneder also shot 74 while Craig's Wyatt Marshall posted a 75.
TRI-CITY MEET
First of two days
At Glen Erin GC, Janesville, par 71
Team scores—Janesville Craig 321; Fort Atkinson 323; Beloit Memorial 341; Janesville Parker 360.
Top three individuals—1 (tie), Mason Burke, FA, and Griffin Oberneder, BM, 74; Wyatt Marshall, JC, 75.
RVC MINI MEET
WHITEWATER -- Whitewater tied for fifth and Jefferson was eighth at Tuesday's Rock Valley boys golf mini-meet at Willowbrook Golf Course.
The Whippets shot 194 led by freshman Reece Condon, who shot 44 to finish in a tie for eighth place individually. Senior Dane Hillmer (45), senior Jaden Condon (51) and senior Carson Bueschel (54) also scored.
Sophomore Alek Kuykendall led the Eagles, who shot 206, with a round of 44, tying for eighth individually. Junior Dylan Dettman (52), sophomore John Kraus (52) and junior Brandon Tully (58) also scored.
"This was another good round by Alek," Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. "He's showing some really good consistency early in the year.
"Dylan Dettman had a nice round tonight too in his first-ever varsity meet."
ROCK VALLEY MINI-MEET
At Willowbrook GC, Whitewater, par 36
Team scores—Edgerton 160; Evansville 187; Brodhead 189; Beloit Turner 189; East Troy 194; Whitewater 194; McFarland 200; Jefferson 206; Walworth Big Foot 219; Clinton incomplete.
Top five individuals—1, Caleb Kern, Edg, 38; 2, Roman Frodel, Edg, 39; 3, Braden Hurst, Edg, 40; 4 (tie), Nolan Oliver, Br, and Brady Callmer, Edg, 43.
Edgerton—Caleb Kern 38, Roman Frodel 39, Braden Hurst 40, Brady Callmer 43. Evansville—Sawyer Holman 43, Klyne Johnson 44, Nolan Burkhalter 45, Kole Johnson 55. Brodhead—Nolan Oliver 43, Jacob Moyer 47, Grant Purdue 48, Austin Moe 51. Turner—Ethan Hale 43, Cole Rowald 46, Darren Niedfeldt 49, Bevin Blum 51. Whitewater—Reece Condon 44, Dane Hillmer 45, Jaden Condon 51, Carson Bueschel 54. Jefferson-- Big Foot—Patrick Corey 46, Tyler Short 46, Andrew Ruhl 59, Dyllon Pruessing 68.
