DELAVAN — The Lakeside Lutheran boys golf team placed seventh, while Whitewater placed ninth at the Comet Invitational Saturday at Delbrook Golf Course.
Brandon Kreutz — golfing out of the No. 3 spot — led the Warriors with an 87. Bear Deavers shot a 91 from the No. 4 position. Will Meland carded a 92 and Will Popp scored a 98.
Whitewater was led by No. 1 golfer Jaden Condon's 84. Camden Frye tied with Lakeside's Deavers with a 91. Dane Hillmer and Carson Bueschel both fired 104s for the Whippets.
Beloit Memorial won the invitational with a 317.
Team scores: Beloit Memorial 317; Kohler 327; Elkhorn 345; Union Grove 353; Waterford 356; Burlington 360; Lakeside Lutheran 368; Clinton 382; Whitewater 383; Janesville Parker 393; East Troy 416; Delavan-Darien 437.
Lakeside Lutheran: Kreutz 87, Deavers 91, Meland 92, Popp 98. At Delbrook Golf Club, Delavan, par 70.
Buckman leads Blue Jays
NORTH PRAIRIE — Nick Buckman led the Cambridge boys golf team to a 13th-place finish at the Crusader Invitational Saturday at the Broadlands Golf Course.
Buckman shot a 78 — just outside of the top five score of 75. Stone Farruggio also was in double digits with an 84. Cade Nottestad carded a 101 and Jack Nikolay helped round out Cambridge with a 108.
The group combined for a score of 371. Hartland Arrowhead won the 17-team invitational with a 300.
Team scores: Hartland Arrowhead 300; Pewaukee 315; Mukwonago 322; Waukesha North 326; Milwaukee Marquette 329; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 336; Waukesha South 337; Racine Lutheran 342; Wales Kettle Moraine 349; Westosha Central 353; Oconomowoc 355; Waukesha West 359; Cambridge 371; Kenosha St. Joseph 389; Horicon 436; Milwaukee Pius XI 448; Racine Horlick inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.