DELAVAN — The Lakeside Lutheran boys golf team placed seventh, while Whitewater placed ninth at the Comet Invitational Saturday at Delbrook Golf Course.

Brandon Kreutz — golfing out of the No. 3 spot — led the Warriors with an 87. Bear Deavers shot a 91 from the No. 4 position. Will Meland carded a 92 and Will Popp scored a 98.

Whitewater was led by No. 1 golfer Jaden Condon's 84. Camden Frye tied with Lakeside's Deavers with a 91. Dane Hillmer and Carson Bueschel both fired 104s for the Whippets.

Beloit Memorial won the invitational with a 317.

Team scores: Beloit Memorial 317; Kohler 327; Elkhorn 345; Union Grove 353; Waterford 356; Burlington 360; Lakeside Lutheran 368; Clinton 382; Whitewater 383; Janesville Parker 393; East Troy 416; Delavan-Darien 437.

 Lakeside Lutheran: Kreutz 87, Deavers 91, Meland 92, Popp 98. At Delbrook Golf Club, Delavan, par 70.

Buckman leads Blue Jays

NORTH PRAIRIE — Nick Buckman led the Cambridge boys golf team to a 13th-place finish at the Crusader Invitational Saturday at the Broadlands Golf Course. 

Buckman shot a 78 — just outside of the top five score of 75. Stone Farruggio also was in double digits with an 84. Cade Nottestad carded a 101 and Jack Nikolay helped round out Cambridge with a 108.

The group combined for a score of 371. Hartland Arrowhead won the 17-team invitational with a 300. 

Team scores: Hartland Arrowhead 300; Pewaukee 315; Mukwonago 322; Waukesha North 326; Milwaukee Marquette 329; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 336; Waukesha South 337; Racine Lutheran 342; Wales Kettle Moraine 349; Westosha Central 353; Oconomowoc 355; Waukesha West 359; Cambridge 371; Kenosha St. Joseph 389; Horicon 436; Milwaukee Pius XI 448; Racine Horlick inc.

