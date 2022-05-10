EDGERTON -- The Crimson Tide have been tough to contend with on the Rock Valley boys golf circuit this season. On their home course Tuesday, they were simply dominant.
Edgerton shot one under par 143 as a team, coasting to the team title at Towne Country Club.
Sophomore Cameron Lee shot a bogey-free 4-under 32 for the Crimson Tide and freshman Caleb Kern shot 35 on the course's back nine.
Whitewater shot 176, placing fourth. Senior Camden Frye led the Whippets with a 41 and tied for seventh individually. Senior Jaden Condon (44), freshman Reece Condon (45) and senior Dane Hillmer (46) also scored.
Jefferson shot 197, finishing eighth. Sophomore Alek Kuykendall shot a season-low round of 40, tying for fifth individually. Junior David Ganser (51) and sophomores Alan Houser (52) and John Kraus (52) also scored.
"This was a really great round out of Alek," Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. "He's playing a lot of extra golf on the weekends and it's starting to show.
"David also shot a personal-best score. Our scores are starting to come down as we broke 200 for the first time all year."
The RVC Ryder Cup meet will be held on Thursday at Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn.
Team scores — Edgerton 143; Brodhead 167; Evansville 170; Whitewater 176; Beloit Turner 180; Walworth Big Foot 191; East Troy 195; Jefferson 197; McFarland 198; Clinton 232.
BLUE JAYS 2ND AT CAPITOL MINI MEET
LODI -- The Cambridge boys golf team finished two strokes behind Lodi for first place at the Capitol Conference mini-meet at Lodi Golf Course on Tuesday.
Junior Nick Buckman earned co-medalist honors after shooting a 38 for the Blue Jays, who shot 161. Cambridge senior Max Heth finished one stroke behind Buckman, shooting 39. Sophomore Cade Nottestad and freshman Kian Bystol-Flores both shot 42.
Lakeside Lutheran shot 188, placing sixth. Brandon Kreutz carded a 43 to lead the Warriors. Noah Weidner (47), Will Popp (49) and Cooper Jensen (49) also scored.
Lake Mills shot 204 and took eighth. Mason Levake shot 48 while Lukas Kleinfeldt, Matthew Nelson and Kevin Williams all shot 52s.
Team scores -- Lodi 159, Cambridge 161, Monticello 176, New Glarus 182, Watertown Luther Prep 184, Lakeside Lutheran 188, Columbus 191, Lake Mills 204, Wisconsin Heights 257.
