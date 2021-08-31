BEAVER DAM — Sophomore striker Arion Dommershausen scored the equalizing goal and added an insurance score as Fort Atkinson’s boys soccer team beat host Beaver Dam 3-1 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (2-0) faced an 0-1 hole after a score by JJ Espinosa, assisted by Francisco Padilla in the 23rd minute for BD (0-2).
“Beaver Dam scored first when Padilla took a throw in on their end and was able to cross the ball to Espinosa on the back post for a header goal,” Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy said. “We lost our mark on Padilla and he was able to get a clean look at what he wanted to do the second we lost our mark on Espinosa, who made a nice run to the back post. Those kind of things will come back to haunt you if you keep letting them happen.”
Dommershausen scored unassisted in the 35th minute on a through ball breakaway. Jack Calloway put Fort ahead for good with a direct free kick at 53:17. Dommershausen then scored on a penalty in the 63rd minute for the final margin.
“On offense we got several really good looks that we could not quite finish on,” Lovejoy said. “Arion Dommershausen continues to put the ball in the net with his third and fourth goals of the season. Jack Calloway scored on a beautiful free kick from about thirty yards out. He really hit it perfectly and slipped it just under the bar.
“Defensively Aiden Worden and Scott Buchta did a nice job of keeping us organized and cleaning up any issues we did have. Sophomore keeper Payton Wiesen has done a great job of keeping the ball out of the net so far this season.
“Wins versus Badger teams are always good. We are starting to get things put together on the field. We have some really young guys playing important rolls for us this season. We had six freshmen on the varsity team tonight. They are doing great and I suspect they will get better and better as the season moves on.”
The Blackhawks travel to face Whitewater on Thursday at 6 p.m. for a nonconference matchup.
FORT ATKINSON 3,
BEAVER DAM 1
Fort Atkinson 1 2 — 3
Beaver Dam 1 0 — 1
First half: BD — Espinosa (Padilla), 22:04; FA — Dommershausen, 34:33.
Second half: FA — Calloway, 53:17; Dommershausen (PK), 62:45.
Shots on goal: FA 7, BD 3. Saves: FA 8, BD 7.
