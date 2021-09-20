LODI — Fort Atkinson’s boys soccer team went 1-1 at Saturday’s Lodi quadrangular.
The Blackhawks knocked off the Blue Devils 3-0 in the first game before losing 6-0 to Baraboo.
Fort’s Justin Larson broke a scoreless tie 15 minutes in the second half versus Lodi, finding the back of the net with a strong goal from open space. Scott Buchta scored PK goals in the 69th and 71st minutes for the final margin.
“Points of improvement would be in our midfield as we struggled to move the ball as well as we should,” Fort Atkinson boys soccer assistant coach Travis Larson said. “We seemed to spend more time dribbling and less time opening up the field with strong and accurate passes, something we will continue to work on.
“We lost three starters to injury and illness in the first half, which called our reserves into far more present roles. They answered in a very positive fashion though the lack of depth certainly showed itself moving into the second game.”
The Blackhawks held a 25-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Against Baraboo, the Blackhawks surrendered four goals before halftime and were outshot 13-4.
“The second game started at very high pace and Baraboo had a midfield/striker combination that we simply didn’t have an answer to,” coach Larson said. “Our possession suffered due to lack of depth and our endurance suffered due to lack of depth.
“Baraboo executed well in nearly all facets of their game. We failed to maintain any real possession, we failed to pass the ball consistently and failed to find the speed to stop their striker on the outside edge. By the end of the game, we had put in our full reserve and pulled as many starters as we could.”
