Whitewater senior Sebastian Cuellar clears the ball during the first half of Monday’s nonconference home game versus Fort Atkinson. Cuellar scored a pair of second-half goals as the teams played to a 3-3 draw.
WHITEWATER — Fort Atkinson and Whitewater played to a 3-3 draw in a nonconference boys soccer game at Whitewater High School on Monday.
Victor Hernandez gave the Whippets a 1-0 lead early in the game.
Early in the second half, Fort took advantage of Whitewater’s midfield collapsing to equalize on a goal by junior forward Noah Baldry. After heavy contact in the box, the Blackhawks drew a penalty kick, which sophomore midfielder Mason Burke converted to give Fort a 2-1 edge.
Whitewater’s Sebastian Cuellar knotted the game at 2-all a few minutes later. Zoheb Kakhangi played an effective through ball to set up the score and was credited with the assist.
The Blackhawks, after a bit of a questionable call, were awarded another penalty kick. Senior defender Cal Fettig converted, beating Whitewater goalie Henry Mortimer on a kick to the bottom left corner to give the Blackhawks (1-0-1) a 3-2 edge.
Whitewater took advantage of a defensive miscue and equalized on a Cueller goal for the final margin.
Mortimer made 11 saves for the Whippets and junior goalie Payton Wiesen stopped three shots for Fort.
