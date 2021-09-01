JEFFERSON — The Jefferson boys soccer team lost to visiting Cambridge/Deerfield 3-1 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
“We played flat in the first 15 minutes of the game and we were controlling the game but we just couldn’t score,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Pablo Loyo said. “I have a pretty young team with little varsity experience, but I still believe in my team and hopefully we will start winning. Senior Marcus Owen played a great game and so did junior Mitch Ford.”
C/D United struck first on a breakaway scored in the 19th minute by junior Geronimo Campos. Less than a minute later, junior Tobi Arenz scored on a give and go for the halftime margin of 2-0.
Junior Eric Staszak gave the visitors a three-goal edge with an unassisted scored in the 70th minute before Jefferson senior Erick Serrano netted a free kick score at 70:52.
C/D UNITED 3, JEFFERSON 1
C/D United 2 1 — 3
Jefferson 0 1 — 1
First half: C/D — Campos, 18:34; Arenz, 19:31.
Second half: C/D — Staszak, 69:03; J — Serrano, 70:52.
Saves: J (Varela) 7.
