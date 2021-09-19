MONROE – The Fort Atkinson boys soccer team drew with host Monroe 3-3 in a Badger Conference crossover game on Thursday.
The Blackhawks jumped ahead 2-0 on goals by sophomore striker Arion Dommerhausen (unassisted in the 25th minute with the goalie out of the box) and junior defender Aiden Worden (assisted by senior defender Scott Buchta in the 32nd minute).
The Cheesemakers cut the deficit in half less than 30 seconds later as Luis Torres scored unassisted. Fort senior striker Caleb Strayer scored off an assist by sophomore striker Noah Baldry in the 37th minute for the halftime margin of 3-1.
The second half belonged to the home team as Torres scored unassisted in the 57th on a shot to the corner of the goal followed by Alessandro Chagoya hitting the equalizer at the 79:19 mark on a direct kick.
“We tied earlier in the season versus Edgewood and that felt like a win,” Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy said. “Last night giving up the game-tying goal in the last minute felt like a loss. We really struggled with their back line. It’s not that they were that talented, it’s we kept shooting ourselves in the foot with offsides calls over and over again. I felt like we did not get some calls that I thought we should have, but we can’t control the officials. What we can control is being in an onside position.
“Monroe did have one really good player in Torres. He scored two impressive goals and took the foul that set up the penalty kick for the third. All in all, we played hard, but we could have played much smarter.”
The Blackhawks had an 18-12 edge in shots on goal and sophomore keeper Payton Weisen made 12 saves.
Fort 3 0 — 3
Monroe 1 2 — 3
First half: FA – Dommerhausen, 24:22; Worden (Buchta), 31:13; M – Torres, 31:30; FA — Strayer (Baldry), 36:20.
