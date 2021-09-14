Fort Atkinson junior defender Calum Fettig kicks the ball downfield with DeForest senior forward Blake Olson (3) defending during the first half of Tuesday’s match at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium. The Blackhawks lost 1-0.
Fort Atkinson junior midfielder Josh Larson (right) and DeForest senior forward Blake Olson fight for possession during the first half of Tuesday’s game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium. The Blackhawks lost 1-0.
DeForest senior forward Blake Olson scored the game-winning goal in the 47th minute of a 1-0 victory over the Fort Atkinson boys soccer team in a nonconference match at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Tuesday.
Olson took advantage of a misplayed ball in the air that Fort (5-1-1 overall) didn’t clear, finding the back of the net for the game’s lone score.
“Lost a tough one tonight to Deforest,” Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy said. “By far and away the highest quality opponent we have seen so far this season. I would say they controlled the play 60 percent to 40 percent for the game. I was very happy with our effort tonight. The boys definitely left it all out there.
“We were missing senior captain Jack Calloway tonight and that limited some of the things we could do. We just don’t have the depth to deal with the loss of any of our core players.
“The goal we gave up was unfortunate. There was a ball we should have cleared that we just missed. That happens sometimes and we have been pretty fortunate that it hasn’t happened to us much this season. If anything, this game should give us confidence that we can play with some of the better teams in the area.”
The Norskies (4-1-2) outshot the Blackhawks 9-4. Sophomore goalie Payton Weisen made one save for Fort, which plays at Monroe on Thursday at 7 p.m.
