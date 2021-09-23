Watertown senior midfielder Owen Harris (3) pushes up in the attacking third while Fort Atkinson junior defender Aiden Worden (22) defends during a boys soccer match on Thursday at Landsverk Field. Fort Atkinson won 2-1.
WATERTOWN — Sophomore striker/midfielder Arion Dommerhausen scored twice in the first 40 minutes as Fort Atkinson’s boys soccer team topped host Watertown 2-0 in a Badger-East Conference game on Thursday.
Dommerhausen scored on an assist by senior striker/midfielder Caleb Strayer in the fourth minute, adding his second score off an assist by senior midfielder Jack Calloway in the 40th minute, two seconds before halftime intermission.
Watertown’s Jacob Narkis scored unassisted at 48:05 for the final margin.
The Blackhawks had 10 saves and a 14-10 edge in shots on goal.
“We had another closely contested game tonight with a really solid Watertown club,” Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy said. “We got on the board first with a wonderful pass from Caleb to Arion. With getting Jack back in the lineup, it allowed us to pair Arion and Caleb up top. That is a tall task for any back line to have to deal with.
“The second goal was huge as Arion split two defenders in a scrum in front of the net the goal with two seconds left in the half and it turned out to be the winning goal. At halftime we talked about it being senior night for Watertown and the 11 seniors they had were going to come out on fire. About eight minutes into the second half we did a poor job of clearing a ball and Narkis stepped in front of it and hit a nice shot. They really had the momentum.
“About the next 15 minutes was tense on our sideline. The boys did eventually rally to even out the play for the last 15 minutes of the game. We played exceptionally well in the first half and we did a good job sealing the game at the end, but there was a stretch we just were in survival mode. The Watertown keeper saved two really good shots in the last 15 minutes that could have made my night a little less stressful.”
FORT ATKINSON 2, WATERTOWN 1
Fort 2 0 — 2
Watertown 0 1 — 1
First half: FA — Dommerhausen (Strayer), 3:31; Dommerhausen (Calloway), 39:58.
