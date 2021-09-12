Fort Atkinson sophomore striker/midfielder Arion Dommerhausen netted a hat trick in the team’s 3-1 Badger Conference boys soccer victory over Milton at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Thursday.
Dommerhausen scored unassisted in the third minute on a straight goal, adding another score at 23:13 after working free on the left side for the Blackhawks (5-0-1, 2-0-1 Badger).
Milton’s Gavin Clarquist cut the deficit in half at the 26:33 mark. Twenty-two seconds later, Dommerhausen capped his three-goal game by scoring off an assist from senior midfielder Jack Calloway.
“Arion continued his tear with three more in the back of the net tonight,” Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy said. “Arion really started coming on during our state tournament run last season. He put some big goals in the net in the sectional semifinal and final. As a sophomore, it’s been great to see him developing as a player in front of my eyes.
“Milton had their goal on a shot from 35 yards out and Clarquist just drilled it. We needed to do a better job of stepping to him and taking away his left foot. We are 2-0-1 vs Badger teams so far this season and those wins are always hard fought.
“Our back line did a very nice job of keeping the Milton chances to a minimum. Our center backs of Aiden (Worden) and Scott (Buchta) really do a great job of keeping Payton Weisen, our keeper, relatively clean. Milton is a local rival so to get a win against them was important to the boys.”
Weisen, a sophomore, made nine saves for Fort, which had a 13-11 edge in shots on goal.
The Blackhawks host DeForest on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 3, MILTON 1
Milton 1 0 — 1
Fort 3 0 — 3
First half: FA — Dommerhausen, 2:55; Dommerhausen, 23:13; M — Clarquist, 26:33; FA — Dommerhausen (Calloway), 26:55. Shots on goal: M 11, FA 13; Saves: M 7, FA (Weisen) 9.
