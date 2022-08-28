Fort Atkinson senior midfielder Ethan Larson (9) secures possession of the ball on a run with Jefferson sophomore Stuart Mendez defending during the second half of Saturday’s nonconference game in Jefferson. The Blackhawks won 2-0 and Larson scored in the 56th minute.
Fort Atkinson sophomore midfielder Liam McKelvey (left) and Jefferson junior defender Wyatt Peterson fight for position during the second half of Saturday’s nonconference game in Jefferson. The Blackhawks won 2-0.
Fort Atkinson senior midfielder Ethan Larson (9) secures possession of the ball on a run with Jefferson sophomore Stuart Mendez defending during the second half of Saturday’s nonconference game in Jefferson. The Blackhawks won 2-0 and Larson scored in the 56th minute.
Fort Atkinson sophomore midfielder Liam McKelvey (left) and Jefferson junior defender Wyatt Peterson fight for position during the second half of Saturday’s nonconference game in Jefferson. The Blackhawks won 2-0.
JEFFERSON — Arion Dommershausen and Ethan Larson scored goals as Fort Atkinson’s boys soccer team won in head coach T.J. DiPrizio’s debut, knocking off Jefferson 2-0 on the road Saturday.
Dommershausen, a junior forward/midfielder, scored unassisted in the 22nd minute. Larson, a senior midfielder, added an insurance score in the 56th minute for the Blackhawks, who had a 19-7 edge in shots on goal and got nine saves from junior goalie Payton Wiesen.
"It was nice to get off on the right foot," said DiPrizio, a 2002 Fort High graduate. "You never know being in a new program. I haven't been a boys coach for 10 years. You never know how a team is going to react and how it's going to look in the game. There's a lot of notes to take from the game and we have a long ways to go but we're happy with the result."
Jefferson (0-1-2) sophomore keeper Sam Steies stopped 19 shots.
“We didn’t play our best game today,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Pablo Loyo said. “I am disappointed with how we played and all we have to do now is move on and focus on our next game.”
DiPrizio, who is also in his 11th year as the girls soccer coach at McFarland, is looking forward to putting his imprint on the program and ensuring Fort's seniors have a successful final season of high school soccer.
"The seniors are extremely hard working guys," DiPrizio said. "They set the tone for everything. Having them set the tone as a first-year coach, you don't have to come in and reset everything.
"I've talked to them numerous times on how they lead by example. Other players follow that lead. Younger guys see that and carry it through for the rest of the guys."
The Eagles host Lodi on Tuesday, while the Blackhawks travel to face Whitewater tonight.
THURSDAY’S RESULT
PORTAGE — Jefferson lost to host Portage/Poynette 7-0 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
The Warriors got a hat trick from Luke Wilson, who added an assist. Portage led 5-0 at halftime and Jacob Trudell had two assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.