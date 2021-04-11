WHITEWATER — Three different players scored goals while keeper Andrew Davis kept a clean sheet to give the Fort Atkinson boys soccer team its first win of the season with a 3-0 victory against host Whitewater Saturday afternoon.
"It was nice to get one in the win column," Fort Atkinson head coach Kent Lovejoy said. "We really controlled the game from the start. We scored a couple goals early and then we decided to let the ball do the work."
The Blackhawks got on the board in the 3rd minute when Casey Strayer assisted a score to Landon Zorn. Soon after in the 8th minute, James Keelty scored off a blocked shot from the Whippet keeper to make it 2-0.
Henry Olmos scored right before halftime to give Fort Atkinson (1-2-1) a 3-0 lead. Andrew Davis grabbed three saves for the Blackhawks.
"With three games in five days it was critical that we were able to play deep into the bench and have everyone contribute in this game," Lovejoy said.
FORT ATKINSON 3, WHITEWATER 0
Fort Atkinson 3 0 — 3
Whitewater 0 0 — 0
First half — FA: Zorn (Strayer), 2:36; Keelty, 7:54; Olmos (Tello) 43:27
