WHITEWATER — Sophomore Arion Dommerhausen netted the game-winning goal unassisted in the 71st minute and the Fort Atkinson boys soccer team beat host Whitewater, 3-2, in a nonconference game on Thursday.
Fort (3-0-0) senior Jack Calloway scored unassisted at the 3:06 mark on a straight goal. Whitewater senior Shivam Kalra equalized on a penalty kick in the 32nd minute.
“We scored very early and then we were able to keep possession for much of the first half, but we did not take advantage of three additional opportunities to score,” Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy said. “The boys were playing hard, but we just couldn’t seem to get that second one in. Whitewater scored on a PK when we got tangled up inside the 18. Unfortunate for us, but it was a good call.”
Dommerhausen found the back of the net at 42:06 on a straight goal, giving the Blackhawks a one-goal edge back. The Whippets’ Jonathon Chan, a senior, took advantage of Fort being unable to clear the ball effectively, tying things up, only momentarily, at 69:53.
Less than a minute later, Dommerhausen connected on the winner.
“We talked about coming out quickly in the second half and we did by scoring in the 42nd minute,” Lovejoy said. “Arion had two more for us tonight and Jack had one as well. If Caleb Strayer gets on a tear like he is capable of we can be dangerous in our attacking third. Whitewater scored their second when we neglected to clear the ball out of own end effectively. But this team has shown some real resilience and Arion came right back at them about 20 seconds after they equalized it to put us up for good.
“We were a little loose on some things tonight. At one point, I had four freshmen on the field at one time. They have really done a great job this season at filling some of the voids left with losing 13 seniors last season.”
The Blackhawks, who face La Crosse Logan on the road tonight at 7:15 p.m. held a 10-5 advantage in shots on goal over Whitewater (0-4-0) while each side had seven keeper saves.
FORT ATKINSON 3, WHITEWATER 2
Fort Atkinson 1 2 — 3
Whitewater 1 1 — 2
First half: FA — Calloway, 3:06; WW — Kalra (PK), 31:06.
Second half: FA — Dommerhausen, 42:06; WW — Chan, 69:53; FA — Dommerhausen, 70:15.
Saves: FA 7, WW 7; Shots on goal: FA 10, WW 5; Corner kicks: FA 2, WW 4; Direct kicks: FA 3, WW 2; Indirect kicks FA 0, WW 3.
