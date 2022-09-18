Fort Atkinson junior forward Noah Baldry makes a run before passing to sophomore midfielder Caleb Enger, who maneuvered through the defense to score in the 18th minute, of Friday's game versus Monroe at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium. The Blackhawks won 3-0 and Baldry added a goal in the 35th minute.
Fort Atkinson sophomore defender Owen Geiger (right) and Monroe sophomore Owen Perdue fight for possession in the midfield during the first half of Friday's game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium. The Blackhawks won 3-0.
Fort Atkinson sophomore midfielder Mason Burke (10) dribbles after winning the ball in the midfield during the first half of Friday's game versus Monroe at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium. The Blackhawks won 3-0.
The Fort Atkinson boys soccer team blanked visiting Monroe 3-0 in a nonconference match on Friday.
The Blackhawks (3-3-1 overall) led 2-0 at halftime on the strength of an 18th minute goal by sophomore midfielder Caleb Enger and a 35th minute score by junior forward Noah Baldry.
Junior forward/midfielder Arion Dommershausen netted a goal in the 45th for the final margin.
Junior goalie Payton Wiesen made four saves for the Blackhawks, who had a 17-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Fort hosts Stoughton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 3, MONROE 0
Fort Atkinson 2 1 -- 3
Monroe 0 0 -- 0
First half -- FA: Enger, 17:15; FA: Baldry, 34:22.
Second half -- FA: Dommershausen, 44:37.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
DEFOREST -- Fort lost to host DeForest 6-0 on Tuesday in a Badger East game.
The Norskies led 2-0 at halftime thanks to a Bryan Hernandez-Madrid score in the 11th minute and Thomas Taylor's score in the 23rd. Taylor added a second-half goal while Owen Kramar scored twice in less than two minutes as DeForest pulled away.
