The Fort Atkinson boys soccer team defeated rival Milton, 3-1, in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday night at Fort Atkinson High School.
The Red Hawks scored the first goal of the game in the 4th minute, but the Blackhawks went on to net three first-half goals to take control of the contest.
“We played probably our biggest rival in Milton,” Fort Atkinson head coach Kent Lovejoy said. “We had senior night and parent night so it was a good night to play well. We have had some struggles finishing recently and with our leading scorer Landon (Zorn) out tonight I was worried about putting goals on the board.”
James Keelty started off the Fort Atkinson scoring in the 14th minute with a goal of an assist from Matthew Betanski. Caleb Strayer and Alexander Tello both recorded scores late in the first half to help the Blackhawks separate.
“We had a beautiful free kick from junior Caleb Strayer,” Lovejoy said. “He has been super close this season and if we can get Caleb going, it could really open up our offense. We capped off our scoring with a beautiful cross by Keelty to Alex Tello for a header finish. I thought it was one of the smarter games we have played this season.”
