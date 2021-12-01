Fort Atkinson’s boys soccer team had four players receive all-conference honors in recently held Badger East voting.
Sophomore striker/midfielder Arion Dommerhausen was the team’s lone first-team honoree, scoring a team-leading 16 goals on the year.
“Arion scored 11 of his 16 goals in conference play and that was a huge factor in getting a first-team nod,” Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy said. “All conference is all about how well you do in conference and not what you do against teams not in the Badger Conference.”
Senior defender Scott Buchta garnered second-team accolades.
“Scott was part of a really good center back combination we had this season and that earned him a second-team all-conference nod,” Lovejoy said. “The thing that coaches and referees noticed about Scott during the season that impressed them the most was his ability to start the counter attack out of the back and his ability to handle the ball under pressure in our defensive half. His ball skills gave us a man advantage in the attack and allowed us to build the attack from the back.”
Senior striker/midfielder Caleb Strayer and junior defender Aiden Worden were honorable mention selections.
“Caleb Strayer was super close to getting a second-team nod,” Lovejoy said. “He led us in assists with eight, was second in goals with five and was one of our most flexible players, playing both striker and midfield positions depending on where we needed to be strongest on that day. Caleb was important for Arion because teams could not focus on just one player. Opposing teams had to be honest in how they played to account for both players. In essence they created more space for each other when we could play them both up top together.
“Aiden was also an honorable mention and that was well deserved. Aiden was probably our best athlete this season. He is by far and away our best man on defender. He typically was in charge of marking the opposing teams best player, allowing Scott to play off his shoulder in a cover position. Not many players in our conference had good days when Aiden was marking them. With both Aiden and Arion back next season, we should have a start to a really nice team.”
The Blackhawks went 7-7-2 overall this season and 4-4-0 in league games, finishing second in conference.
Badger East Boys Soccer All Conference
First team: Decker Storch, Waunakee, Sr., Caleb Ekezie, DeForest, Sr., Cole Kettner, Waunakee, Sr., Blake Olson, DeForest, Sr., Owe Dziedzic, Monona Grove, Sr., Arion Domerhausen, Fort Atkinson, Sp., Noah Jakel, Waunakee, Sr., Jordan Davis Troller, Monona Grove, Sr., Owen Thoms, DeForest, Sr., Jackson Ehle, Waunakee, Sr. Goalkeeper: Joe Fuehrmann, Waunakee, Sr.
Second team: Owen Kramer, DeForest, Sp., Nathan Haberli, Monona Grove, Jr., Alex Hoopes, Waunakee, Sr., Drew Lavold, Waunakee, Sr., Owen Chambers, DeForest, Sr., Connor Lehman, Watertown, Sr., Scott Buchta, Fort Atkinson, Sr., Joey Leverenz, Milton, Sr., Adam Meyer, Beaver Dam, Jr., Isaac Cram, Monona Grove, Sr., Calvin Rahn, Waunakee, Sr. Goalkeeper: Phillip McCloskey, DeForest, Sr.
Honorable mention: Riley Van Pembrook, Beaver Dam, Jr., Casey Walton, DeForest, Jr., Caleb Strayer, Fort Atkinson, Jr., Aiden Worden, Fort Atkinson, Jr., Keegan Riley, Milton, Jr., Carter Ryan, Monona Grove, Sr., Ben Zielke, Monona Grove, Jr., Elijah Hartberg, Stoughton, Sp., Ethan Peterson, Stoughton, Sr., Jacob Narkis, Watertown, Sr., Stepan Khamenka, Waunakee, Jr., Isaiah Jakel, Waunakee, Jr.
