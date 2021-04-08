BEAVER DAM — Landon Zorn scored his third goal in two games to help the Fort Atkinson boys soccer team out to a 2-2 tie against host Beaver Dam on Thursday night.
“We tied 2-2 but I felt like we left a good opportunity to get a win on the board in Beaver Dam,” Fort Atkinson head coach Kent Lovejoy said.
“We outshot and out possessed Beaver Dam, but we had a difficult time finishing our opportunities. I was happy with the effort considering we played 48 hours before and the guys are still trying to improve their fitness.”
James Keelty got the game’s scoring started in the 4th minute with a goal off an assist from Henry Olmos. The Golden Beavers equalized at 1-1 with a penalty kick just before half.
With 62:46 gone in the game, the Blackhawks took the lead with a score from Zorn.
“Jimmy and Landon were an issue for the Beavers backline all game,” Lovejoy said.
Beaver Dam quickly equalized with a goal at the 63:26 mark, however. Drew Davis collected seven saves on the night for Fort Atkinson.
“We have some super talented players.” Lovejoy said. “We just need to find some consistency.”
McFarland 4, Jefferson 0
MCFARLAND — Bubba Blair’s second half hat trick highlighted McFarland’s 4-0 victory over Jefferson’s boys soccer team on Tuesday.
McFarland took a 1-0 lead into halftime on Mason Brown’s unassisted goal in the 36th minute. Blair took care of all three second half goals for the Spartans, finding the net at 63, 66 and 74 minutes.
Eagles keeper Dylan Schroedl made eight saves, including a penalty kick. Matt Schutt stopped three shots for the Spartans.
“We played very hard tonight against a strong well coached team,” Jefferson head coach Samuel El-Beri said. “We did all we could. My boys played with big heart. We played strong defense and also shorthanded with 10 players the last 20 minutes. We did create few breakaways with counter attacking.”
