LAKE MILLS — A season after reaching the program’s inaugural WIAA boys soccer tournament, the Lake Mills L-Cats are still finding their footing in this young, pandemic-delayed season.
Lake Mills got beat 3-1 at home by Wisconsin Dells in a Capitol Conference match on Tuesday, dropping below .500.
The Chiefs scored the game’s first three goals, two before the break, and led by three in the final 10 minutes when Isaac Lambert fed senior forward John Wilke for the team’s lone goal.
“They talk really well. They are loud and they have good, flat passes,” second-year Lake Mills head coach Tony Cooke said of the Chiefs. “That comes from practicing and playing on the turf. They are used to the surface. They can connect balls really well to one another. As much as anything they took advantage of opportunities they had and the mistakes we made. We paid for it.”
L-Cat keeper Kian Schmidt made two difficult saves in a short window around the 75th minute before the Dells (2-2-1) added their third goal.
“The Dells plays on turf too so that neutralizes any advantage we have on this field,” Cooke added. “They played well together. We had some guys who played tonight for the first time all season for various reasons. We were getting back into lockstep with one other. Had a couple of bad beats early with Jailen (Ortega) and John (Wilke) going down with injuries.”That hampered our attack from the start. That’s no excuse. We were just outplayed.”
Lake Mills (2-3-0) was playing for the second time in as many days in a game that was bumped up to a 5 p.m. start.
