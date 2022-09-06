FOND DU LAC -- A late goal by Easton Wolfram helped Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team tie host Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2-2 in a nonconference game Tuesday.
The Warriors got on the board first as Josh Krenke netted a second-minute goal, assisted by Dominic Schleef.
WLA equalized in the 18th minute on Seth Schroeder's goal and took the lead in the 33rd on an unassisted goal by Louis Schultz.
Wolfram, off a penalty kick, scored in the 76th minute for the Warriors, who got eight saves from JJ Probasco.
"We came out with energy despite the long Labor Day weekend," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "It showed with some quick ball movement leading to a nice drop pass from Schleef to hit an open Krenke, who was crashing from the top and knocked away the first goal.
"We were able to play with possession for much of the game, but WLA had some fast and smart forwards that timed their runs well and scored twice off through balls. The defense made adjustments in the second half and the offense kept up the pressure with chances that just weren't falling.
"Finally, a handball in the box was called and captain Easton Wolfram put the PK away to tie it late. We knew we could have won this game against a solid WLA team, so I think our guys will be hungry for the games to come."
