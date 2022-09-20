Fort Atkinson senior midfielder Josh Larson (right) wins the ball in the midfield during the first half of Tuesday’s Badger East game versus Stoughton at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium. The Blackhawks won 4-0 and Larson had a goal and an assist.
Fort Atkinson junior goalie Payton Wiesen makes a save during the first half of Tuesday’s Badger East game versus Stoughton at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium. The Blackhawks won 4-0 and Wiesen made seven saves.
Junior forward Noah Baldry netted a pair of goals as Fort Atkinson’s boys soccer team topped Stoughton 4-0 in a Badger East game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (4-3-1, 2-2-0 Badger East) got on the board in the 18th minute when senior midfielder Josh Larsen sent a beautiful cross into the box, where a sliding Baldry cleaned it up. Larson, who hit the post in the 24th, scored unassisted in the 35th to give Fort a 2-0 halftime lead.
The Blackhawks kept momentum in the second half as Baldry capped his brace with a 46th minute goal, which junior forward/midfielder Arion Dommershausen assisted on. Sophomore midfielder Kellan Jacobson scored in the 64th off an assist by junior forward Trey Wedl for the final margin.
Fort junior goal keeper Payton Wiesen stopped seven shots and freshman goalie Luis Flores Zuniga had one save in the team’s shutout victory.
Fort hosts Watertown on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 4, STOUGHTON 0
Stoughton 0 0 — 0
Fort 2 2 — 4
First half: FA — Baldry (J. Larson), 17:59; J. Larson, 34:43.
Second half: FA — Baldry (Dommershausen), 45:57; Jacobson (Wedl), 63:56.
