Junior forward Noah Baldry netted a pair of goals as Fort Atkinson’s boys soccer team topped Stoughton 4-0 in a Badger East game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks (4-3-1, 2-2-0 Badger East) got on the board in the 18th minute when senior midfielder Josh Larsen sent a beautiful cross into the box, where a sliding Baldry cleaned it up. Larson, who hit the post in the 24th, scored unassisted in the 35th to give Fort a 2-0 halftime lead.

