Lake Mills
Last season’s recap: The L-Cats finished their season 14-9-3 and made a dramatic run to the Division 4 state tournament for their first state appearance in program history. Lake Mills lost to the Prairie School in the state semifinals
Coach’s resume: Tony Cooke struck gold in his first season with the L-Cats and looks to build on a historic year.
Top returners: Striker John Wilke enters his senior season after being named an all-state honorable mention last year as a junior, finishing top 10 in the state in goals scored. He scored 33 goals and added 12 assists.
Departing players: The L-Cats lose eight seniors from last year’s state team, including a starting goalie and center defensive back.
Season thoughts: “We still have a core of young players excited to play this fall,” Cooke said.
Lakeside Lutheran
Last season’s recap: The Warriors finished 3-11-0 and lost its first-round playoff game. Lakeside was defeated by St. John’s NW Military Academy in a Division 2 quarterfinal to end its season.
Coach’s resume: Eric Dorn is in year two now after his first season in 2019.
Top returners: Juniors Kyle Main, Nate Krenke and senior Carter Roekle come back as the Warriors’ top players. Dorn described Main as a player with great speed, solid touch of the ball, and with some of the best passing and shooting ability on the team.
Roekle will be one of the Warriors go-to defenders as well as the team’s kicker on set pieces.
Departing players: Lakeside lose just two seniors from last year’s roster.
“The returning players aren’t really filling roles,” Dorn said. “They are just improving on the roles they all held last year with such a young team. We are more experienced now.”
Season thoughts: “I look forward to having many returning players that gained a lot experience last year where they were sophomores and juniors having to step up for a very small senior class,” Dorn said. “I think we will see more success being in our second year of players getting used to my system as well as being able to return basically our entire starting roster from last year.”
