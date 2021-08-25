Fort Atkinson
Last season’s recap: The Blackhawks reached the WIAA Division 2 Alternate Spring State Tournament, falling to eventual state champion McFarland 3-0 in the semifinals to finish the season 7-6-2. Fort beat Whitewater, Jefferson and Waupun on its run to state.
Coaches resume: Kent Lovejoy is in his 10th year at the helm.
Top returners: Fort returns several good players, but senior Scott Buchta will anchor a back line that Lovejoy believes will be very good. Scott reads the game really well and has the best feet on the team. Caleb Strayer will be our most dangerous player up front, Caleb has a really good combination of speed, strength, and a little bit of nasty. We are excited to see what Jack Calloway can do with an increased responsibility in the middle for us this year. Each season Jacks role has grown and this year he will be maybe our most pivotal player connecting Scott and the back line to Caleb and the strikers.
Departing players: The Blackhawks lost 13 seniors, but did have a very successful JV season in the spring, and there are several players that came up to the varsity for the group’s playoff run that have a chance to be key contributors. Noah Baldry, Josh Larson and Ethan Larson are all expected to make an impact this season. We also got a really talented group of freshmen in this year. Lovejoy anticipates that three or four of those guys could have a chance to make an impact.
Season thoughts: ”I am excited to see what we can do this season,” Lovejoy said. “ We lost some key players on offense but we return much of our midfield and back line. This team has a chance to be really good if they can stay focused and play for each other. This team will need to be a TEAM to be successful this season. Each area of the team will depend on the others to be successful. The defense, midfield and offense will need to each be successful in their areas of the field to allow the other areas to operate at their best.”
Jefferson
Last season’s recap: The Eagles went 6-5-1 and bowed out in a sectional semifinal game against rival Fort Atkinson. Jefferson finished third in the Rock Valley standings.
Coaches resume: Pablo Loyo — an assistant on last year’s team — takes the helm for his first season.
Top returners: Erick Serrano enters his senior season and looks to bounce back after a torn ACL last year.
“He will be a very important defender this fall,” Loyo said.
Kyle Erickson goes into his third season as one of Jefferson’s best players, according to Loyo.
Departing players: The Eagles lose 11 seniors — including standout Aaron Heine.
“I think Erick Serrano, Marcus Owen, Kyle Erickson, Raul Perez and Cristofer Loyo are going to step up this year,” Loyo said.
Season thoughts: “I’m excited for my first year being in charge because I am a Jefferson alumni and I’m only 22 years old,” Loyo said. “We are going to be a young team this upcoming season, but I believe that we are going to be competitive.”
Lakeside Lutheran
Last season’s recap: The Warriors knocked off Luther Prep on the road, 2-1, to win their first regional title since 2015, compiling a 7-6-1 record.
Coaches resume: Eric Dorn has a 10-21-1 record in his first two seasons guiding the Warriors.
Top returners: Senior captain Kyle Main plays forward and midfielder, tallying 20 goals in 2020. Main is a fast player with a strong finishing ability, according to Dorn.
Departing players: Lakeside lost four starters, including three on the defensive line and its starting goalie. Senior Calvin Geerdts or another challenger will fill the keeper role. There are a few players that could fill in the Warriors’ defense. Senior team captain Isaiah Asmus will likely have to fill in a gap on the back line, joining senior team captain Jack Milbrath, who is the only remaining veteran from the starting defense in 2020.
Season thoughts: ”We are looking forward to returning a lot of our offensive players from last year,” Dorn said.
“We lost some quality defenders, but we are excited about a handful of guys that are ready to take the place of the seniors that graduated.”
Lake Mills
Last season’s recap: The program went 9-4-1 in 2020, reaching the sectional final. The L-Cats, who made their first state tournament appearance ever in 2019, had an eight-match unbeaten streak en route to winning regionals and topping rival Lakeside Lutheran in the sectional semifinal.
Coaches resume: Josh Vinluan is in his first season with the L-Cats.
Departing players: Replacing John Wilke, who scored 31 goals last season and 109 for his career, will be no small feat.
Returning players: Isaac Lambert and Jailen Ortega, who each had hat tricks against Jefferson on Tuesday, will look to burden some of the scoring load.
Whitewater
Last season’s recap: Whitewater went 3-9-0 during this spring’s alternate season, falling to Fort Atkinson in regionals.
Head coach: The Whippets are led by second-year coach Rene Menager.
Cambridge/Deerfield
Last season’s recap: Cambridge/Deerfield went 0-11-1 during the spring alternate campaign, losing to Jefferson during the regional round of the playoffs.
Coaches resume: Kyle Hornickel enters his fifth season guiding C/D United.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.