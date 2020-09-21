LAKE MILLS — Kyle Main scored all three goals and keeper Ryan Punzel stopped 21 shots in the Warriors’ 3-1 Capitol Conference win over Wisconsin Dells Monday at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Main scored the Warriors (1-1, 1-1 Capitol) first goal of the game unassisted in the 11th minute.
“We started off a little slow, but after Kyle Main’s first of three goals for the night, we picked up our play, were able to be more disciplined, and you could see our team increase the intensity,” Warrior head coach Eric Dorn said.
Main scored two more goals in the first half: An assisted score from Carter Roekle in the 17th minute and a penalty kick in the 29th minute.
Punzel racked up a huge day in net with 21 saves. Wisconsin Dells (0-2, 0-2) finally broke past Punzel in the 89th minute with a penalty kick from Nick Sabey.
“Our senior goalkeeper Ryan Punzel really anchored our team with his high-quality play,” Dorn said.
The Warriors scored on three of their 10 shots on goal.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, WISCONSIN DELLS 1
Dells 0 1 — 1
Lakeside 3 0 — 3
First half — LL: Main, 11:00; LL Main (Roekle), 17:00; Main, 29:00
Second half — WD: Sabey, 89:00
Saves — WD (Paige) 7, LL (Punzel) 21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.