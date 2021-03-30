WAUPUN — Jefferson’s boys soccer team commenced the alternate fall season with a 4-1 nonconference loss at Waupun on Tuesday.
“We played a bit shorthanded due to spring break vacation, but we did have a good game with 12 shots on goal,” Jefferson head coach Samuel El-Beri said. “We have a bit more work to do specifically on defense and had a few freshman who had to play today (for the first time on varsity).”
The Eagles’ Aaron Heine opened the scoring with a 20th-minute goal.
The Warriors (1-0) answered with the final four goals, including first-half scores by Trent Farris and TJ Haddy. Austin Wiese added two goals in the second stanza, scoring the go-ahead one in the 65th minute.
Jefferson (0-1) goalie Jonathan Colorado stopped six shots.
Beloit Memorial 9, Whitewater 0
ROCKFORD — It was a rocky start of the boys soccer season for the Whippets as Whitewater fell to the Purple Knights in blowout fashion on Tuesday.
Omar Munoz and Jonny Leon both collected four goals for Beloit Memorial, for a grand total of eight. The Purple Knights netted five goals in the first half and added four in the second for good measure.
Munoz recorded the first goal of the game in the 11th minute, while Leon found the back of the net three straight times from the 19th minute to the 26th minute. Munoz scored in the 28th for the final goal of the half.
Out of the break it was Munoz in the 59th. Britton Sala broke up the Munoz-Leon show with a goal in the 66th minute. Munoz and Leon finished off the game with scores in the 71st and 81st, respectively.
The Whippets were outshot 31-2 in the loss. Whitewater collected 17 saves.
