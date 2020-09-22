WAUPUN — Lakeside Lutheran junior Kyle Main recorded his second hat trick in as many games and the Warriors played to a 3-3 draw against host Central Wisconsin Christian in a boys soccer match on Tuesday.
Main scored in the 12th, 48th and 55th minutes. The final goal came on a penalty kick, Main's seventh goal through three games for the Warriors (1-1-1).
"Our defense struggled to cover corners and dangerous crosses in the first half, but were able to tighten it up with keeper Calvin Geerdts to shut CWC out in the second half," Lakeside Lutheran head coach Eric Dorn said. "Our offense played much cleaner and more connected in the second half to keep the pressure on and help Kyle Main add two more goals to the one he notched in the first half."
The Crusaders (0-0-3) scored in the 11th minute and again in the 17th and 42nd minutes to build a 3-1 advantage. Main's two second-half goals and five saves by senior goalie Calvin Geerdts helped Lakeside to a tie.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, CENTRAL WIS. CHRISTIAN 3
Lakeside 1 2 — 3
CWC 3 0 — 3
First half — CWC Ohman, 10:00; LL Main, 11:00; CWC Ohman, 16:00; CWC Ogari, 41:00
Second half — LL Main, 47:00; LL Main (PK), 54:00
Saves — LL (Geerdts) 5, CWC (Vander Werff) 3
Shots on goal — LL 6, CWC 8
