DEFOREST — The Blackhawks searched for a late equalizer, but were unable to find it in their season opener as the Fort Atkinson boys soccer team was defeated by DeForest, 2-1, Tuesday on the road.
“We lost 2-1 but played very well,” Fort Atkinson head coach Kent Lovejoy said. “We were missing several starters due to spring break and injuries.
“Our more experienced varsity players did a wonderful job of playing a lot of minutes so we could continue to try to get that equalizer goal.”
The Norskies led at halftime 1-0 after a goal in the 11th minute. In the 56th, DeForest made it 2-0 with a goal off a corner kick.
Fort Atkinson cut the lead in half in the 72nd minute when Scott Buchta punched in a score off a shot on goal. The Blackhawks were unable to tie the game late in the second.
“I was very proud of the effort our boys put in tonight,” Lovejoy said. “I think we proved we have a team of skilled players that are not afraid to fight for a win.”
