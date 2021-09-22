STOUGHTON — Senior striker/midfielder Caleb Strayer scored a pair of goals before halftime in the Fort Atkinson boys soccer team’s 2-0 Badger Conference road win over Stoughton on Tuesday.
Strayer scored on a straight goal assisted by sophomore striker/midfielder Arion Dommerhausen in the sixth minute, adding his second goal off a 17th minute penalty kick.
“We were missing three starters, so to get a win when your missing impact players is a great win,” Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy said. “Caleb and Arion continue to be our best offensive weapons. They are a tough duo once they get started. The Stoughton keeper was fantastic tonight. He had a couple of unbelievable saves that kept them in the game.
“I was super proud of the job our back line did tonight. Scott Buchta, Aiden Worden, Owen Geiger and Cal Fettig did a really nice job of keeping our keeper Payton Weisen clean all night. Payton played higher in the box tonight and he was able to clear a couple of dangerous balls out before they caused too much trouble.
“Payton has really had a great season. He is only a sophomore and has gotten better each week. We are trying to expand his game a little and get him up in the box to prevent some of the through balls and breakaway opportunities. He has been experimenting with what he can get to and what he can’t. Tonight, he was really good.”
Fort had a 17-1 advantage in shots on goal and Weisen made three saves. The Viking keeper stopped nine shots.
The Blackhawks travel to face Watertown tonight at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.