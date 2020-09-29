BARABOO — The Lake Mills boys soccer team fell 6-1 to host Baraboo in a non-conference match on Monday.
The L-Cats (2-2-0) saw a two-game win streak snapped as the Thunderbirds (5-1-0) scored four first-half goals.
Baraboo's Jordan Lopez scored four times and had an assist.
Lake Mills forward John Wilke scored on an assist from midfielder Isaac Lambert in the 48th minute to make it 4-1.
BARABOO 6, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 0 1 — 1
Baraboo 4 2 — 6
First half — B Bielicki (J. Lopez), 2:13; B J. Lopez (Romano-Thompson), 10:26; B. J. Lopez (Romano-Thompson), 34:08; B Barahona (Uptagraw), 37:40
Second half — LM Wilke (Lambert), 47:42; B J. Lopez, 74:20; B J. Lopez, 77:40
Saves — LM (Schmidt) 9, B (Huffaker) 8.
