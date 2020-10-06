LAKE MILLS — Two goals within the 13-minute mark helped the Kettle Moraine Lutheran boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over Lakeside Lutheran Tuesday at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
“Our team came out timid to begin the game and it cost us two early goals,” Warrior head coach Eric Dorn said. “It’s hard to dig out of a hole like that, but our guys were still able to get some chances in the first and second halves after we settled down.”
Jack Leffel netted the first goal of the game for Kettle Moraine with a score in the 10th minute. In the 13th minute, Hunter Schroeder made it 2-0.
Jonah DuFor made it 3-0 Kettle Moraine in the 86th minute with another score.
"Our team realized they could play with this solid Kettle squad, but weren't able to string together enough positive things to net a goal." Dorn said. Ryan Punzel collected five saves for the Warriors, who moved to 3-4-1 overall with the loss.
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 3, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Kettle 2 1 — 3
Lakeside 0 0 — 0
First half
KML Leffel, 10:00; KML Schroeder, 13:00
Second half
KML DuFor, 86:00
Saves
KML (Schrap) 3; LL (Punzel) 5
